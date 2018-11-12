CoolX1000 Series Provides New Level of Flexibility in Power Supply Monitoring and Control Through Analog and Digital Communications

Excelsys Technologies, an Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) company, today announced the launch of the CoolX1000, the world's first fanless 1000W modular power supply. Packaged in a compact 6.5 x 10 x 1U U-channel design, the CoolX1000 provides up to 1000W without any requirement for fan or base plate cooling, eliminating acoustic noise detrimental to scientific and medical applications, as well as applications sensitive to vibration or where fan cooling is not available. The CoolX1000 also offers increased flexibility by allowing system designers to monitor and control power supply performance essential for staving off process disruption via analog or digital communications (PMBus).

"We understand the mission-critical nature of scientific and medical applications, as well as the need for a reliable power supply backbone to ensure the success of these applications," said Conor Duffy, general manager, Excelsys products, Advanced Energy. "With a 25 percent longer lifespan than other products and an industry-leading efficiency of up to 94 percent, the CoolX1000 is an excellent modular power supply choice for a multitude of industries."

The series will offer two base models: the CX10S, which is certified to IEC60950 2nd edition for industrial applications, as well as the upcoming IEC62368-1 standard; and the CX10M, which carries IEC60601-1 3rd edition and IEC60601-1-2 4th edition (EMC) for medical applications. Both models can be populated with up to six CoolMods, providing up to 12 isolated DC outputs ranging from 2.5V to 58.0V. Outputs can be configured to the required set point voltages and connected in parallel of the series for higher output current and/or higher output voltages.

Typical applications that the CoolX1000 supports include clinical diagnostic equipment, medical lasers, dialysis equipment, radiological imaging, surgical robotics and clinical chemistry. Industrial applications include test and measurement, semiconductor fabrication, automation and printing equipment. With a feature set designed for high-reliability harsh environment electronics, the CoolX1000 can be used as a commercial off-the-shelf solution for other applications, including marine and ground-based radar, communications, and test and measurement.

Excelsys' innovative patented modular resonant technology offers system designers best in class efficiency and reliability in addition to the most comprehensive feature set and specifications available. An industry leading 5-year warranty ensures quality, reliability and the lowest total cost of ownership.

Excelsys Technologies and Advanced Energy will debut the CoolX1000 at electronica 2018, taking place November 13-16, exhibiting in Hall A5, 418, in Munich, Germany.

About Excelsys Technologies

Excelsys Technologies Ltd., an Advanced Energy company, is a leading designer and manufacturer of high performance, high reliability electronic power systems for OEM manufacturers around the world. Excelsys has achieved its world-class standing by combining innovative proprietary technologies, management methods and total customer service philosophy with a 20-year tradition of reliable and innovative switch mode power supply design systems. For more information, please go to: www.excelsys.com.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex semiconductor and industrial manufacturing applications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

