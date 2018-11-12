OriginGPS Unveils Customized Cellular IoT and GPS Demos at Electronica 2018

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bringingcustomer concepts to fruition in just 6 weeks or less using the customer prototype for production is a new reality enabled by OriginIoT systems. OriginGPS will be running 10live demos of IoTand GNSS applications.

OriginGPS, the global market leader in small-format GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems, will be presenting multiple live and customizable demos featuring its speed-to-market OriginIoT system. The demos are from a range of vertical markets, such as asset tracking, agritech, smart cities, consumer IoT, wearables, healthcare, industrial IoT and homeland security, and were developed in-house in 6 weeks or less, including 3D printing of the casing. Many were developed in 3 weeks - unheard of speed in the industry.

"In addition to the demos, we have set up a workshop for the Electronica show where every developer, idea person, CTO, product or project manager may communicate their project needs and watch while our IoT product manager builds a demo according to their requirements. It's incredible just how diverse and project-adaptable the demo configurations may be built - and the speed in which they are created is mind-boggling," said Robert van Tilburg, VP Global Sales and Business Development of OriginGPS.

OriginIoT systems use OriginGPS patented IoT technology to enable rapid development of connected products without writing additional embedded code, while configuring all data from the cloud of their choice. The demos show real-life examples of IoT applications from a variety of niche markets and include a high-value asset tracker, connected baseball, IoT RC car, smart lock, espresso machine monitor, crop irrigation monitor, fingerprint scanner, smart water meter, and ECG monitor. Also shown is a GPS fish finder demo with an ultra-sensitive GPS module.

OriginGPS will be presenting its exciting IoT and GPS demos at Electronica 2018,Munich, Nov 13-16, Hall C3, Booth 107, and at IoT Expo North America, CA, Nov 28-29, Booth 491.

OriginIoT demos will also be presented at OriginGPS partner booths. Gemalto, whose Cinterion LTE-M module is integrated in the OriginIoT systems to provide 2G, 3G, Cat1, Cat-M and NB-IoT cellular communication - Hall C3, Booth 109, and Acal BFi, distributor and design partner - Hall C3, Booths 233, W10, W11.

