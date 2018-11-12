BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 9 November 2018 were: 416.82c per share (US cents) - Capital only 319.91p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only 428.52c per share (US cents) - Including current year income 328.89p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value. 3. Following the cancellation of 5,000,000 treasury shares on 09 November 2018, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares carrying one vote each. There are no shares held in treasury. 4. As announced on 19 October 2018, the Company has published proposals which will result in the liquidation of the Company's assets subject to approval at a General Meeting to be held on 15 November 2018. The daily valuation includes an accrual in respect of expected costs associated with the liquidation. This accrual accounts for costs directly attributable to the liquidation. It is expected disposal costs will also be encountered while selling down the portfolio however such costs cannot be reliably estimated until the sale is executed. Consequently disposal costs have not been accrued in the valuation at this point."