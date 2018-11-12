The "Fleet Management in Europe 13th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in Europe evolve in 2018 and beyond? Now in its thirteenth edition this strategy report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic commercial vehicle telematics industry. The researcher forecasts that the number of fleet management systems in active use in the region is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.2 percent from 7.7 million units at the end of 2017 to 15.6 million by 2022. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Fleet management in Europe is the thirteenth consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the fleet management market in this region.

Highlights from the thirteenth edition of this report:

Insights from 50 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Europe.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated and new profiles of 109 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from truck, trailer and construction equipment brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2022.

This report answers the following questions:

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of FMS in Europe?

What is the geographical and ownership structure of commercial vehicle fleets in Europe?

Who are the leading international and regional providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions in Europe?

What offerings are available from truck, trailer and construction equipment OEMs?

What impact will the launch of standard factory installed FM systems from the OEMs have on the market?

What are the FMS vendors' hardware strategies and thoughts on BYOD?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2018-2019?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1. Commercial vehicle fleets in Europe

2. Fleet management solutions

3. Market forecasts and trends

4. OEM products and strategies

5. International aftermarket solution providers

6. Regional aftermarket solution providers

Companies Mentioned

3Dtracking

ABAX

Automile

BT Fleet

BigChange

GMV

GPS Bulgaria

Iveco

JCB

John Deere Electronic Solutions

Knorr-Bremse

Komatsu

Krone

Kgel

Movildata

Novacom

OCEAN (Orange Business Services)

Quartix

RAM Mobile Data

RAM Tracking

Route42

Scania

Schmitz Cargobull

Secar Bohemia

Spedion

Squarell Technology

Stoneridge Electronics

TelliQ

TomTom Telematics

Total Car

Trackunit

Trakm8

Transpoco

Traqueur

Zeekit



