Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Worth $9.26 Billion by 2023: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global myeloproliferative disorder drugs market size is expected to be valued at USD 9.26 billion by 2023, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Availability of novel drugs, presence of a strong pipeline, rising incidence of myeloproliferative disorders due to changing lifestyles, growing geriatric population, and increasing public awareness are some of the primary growth stimulants for the market.Therapeutic development in second-line setting for Jakafi-intolerant patients is estimated to work in favor of the Ph- MPNs market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Chronic myeloproliferative disorders are rare hematological malignances that involve abnormal accumulation of mature myeloid cells (red blood cells, granulocytes, and platelets) and their precursors (myelocytes, metamyelocytes, nucleated red blood cells, and megakaryocytes) in the peripheral blood and bone marrow. This class of disorder includes four main myeloproliferative diseases, which are further categorized by the presence of the Philadelphia chromosome.

There is a higher incidence of myeloproliferative disorders in North America and Western Europe as compared to East-Asian countries. Most patients are diagnosed with MPNs after 60 years of age, however, the diseases can occur in any age group.The U.S. will be the most prominent market for myeloproliferative disorders drugs owing to presence of a large target population.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication (Ph- MPN (MF, PV, ET), Ph+ CML), By Major Markets, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2023"at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/myeloproliferative-disorders-drugs-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The U.S. accounted for more than 45.0% of the market in 2017. Spiraling adoption of novel therapeutics and multiple product launches during the forecast period are anticipated to support the prominence of the market in global arena over the coming years

Strong unmet needs are likely to shape the future of the market and encourage development of breakthrough first-in-class therapies. Opportunities remain in the Ph- MPNs setting where there exists an unmet need for a safer drug than Jakafi with higher cure rates and lesser allergic effects

Some of the key market participants are Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Takeda, Incyte and Teva. Primary go-to strategies of prominent players include collaborations for development and regional expansion in emerging markets.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Drug And Gene Delivery Devices Market - The global drug and gene delivery system market size was valued at USD 379.2 Billion in 2015.

Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market - The global pharmaceutical/biotechnology services outsourcing market was valued at USD 40.3 billion in 2015

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market - The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market size was valued at USD 134.2 billion in the year 2015.

Botulinum Toxin Market - The global botulinum toxin (BNT) market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global myeloproliferative disorder drugs market based on indication and seven major markets:

Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2023) Ph+ Chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) Ph- Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs) Myelofibrosis (MF) Polycythemia Vera (PV) Essential thrombocythemia (ET)

Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2023) U.S. U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Japan



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com