RigoBlock Announces Airdrop for All Whitelisted Participants for December 2018

LUGANO, Switzerland, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RigoBlock , the decentralized asset management protocol, has announced that it will be holding an ongoing airdrop of the Rigo (GRG) Token to coincide with its upcoming public token sale. The blockchain based project revealed that it had opened its whitelist in October earlier this year.

Rigo Investment Limited recently announced that RigoBlock would be holding a public ICO. The sale, which is set to be carried out on December 18th 2018, will see 3,000,000 GRG tokens distributed equating to 30% of the total token supply.

The airdrop will see each successful whitelisted participant in the RigoBlock protocol given a free GRG Token, with the distribution of these tokens set to come from the 'bounties' pool of the total token supply. This initiative comes as a reward to all those who have been early followers of the RigoBlock project. RigoBlock's Founder and CEO, Gabriele Rigo stated that:

"We are excited to reward all of our early adopters who have completed the whitelisting process. The aim of this airdrop is to have users experience the full functionality of the platform and be able to use the tokens instantly. This comes as a thank you to all of those who have believed in the RigoBlock project and as a sign of our goodwill. I hope that you enjoy this airdrop and we look forward to having you join us for the rest of our journey."

The GRG token is the first utility token for asset management designed to be used as the basis of a rewards mechanism for specialized operators within the RigoBlock ecosystem, as well as being an access token. Participants receive GRGs based on the value and the performance of a specific token pool. This allows token pools to be operated without fees for an alternative and fairer rewards mechanism.

In order to be eligible for this airdrop, all participants must have completed and be approved by the TokenMarket whitelist process.

Details of the full overview of token metrics and a thorough explanation of the GRG token's utility within the network are available at https://rigoblock.com/

To register for the limited whitelist visit http://bit.ly/2OLaJRh .

About RigoBlock