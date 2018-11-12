

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Indian shares fell sharply on Monday, with weakness in the rupee, a rebound in oil prices and concerns about the tussle between the RBI and the government dampening investor sentiment.



Caution ahead of the release of industrial output and consumer inflation due later in the day also weighed on markets.



The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session down 345.56 points or 0.98 percent at 34,812.99, while the broader Nifty index dropped 103 points or 0.97 percent to 10,482.20.



State-run oil marketing firm IOC tumbled 4.6 percent and HPCL plunged as much as 7.2 percent after oil prices rose over 1 percent on news that Saudi Arabia would reduce crude sales in December to shore up sagging prices.



Media reports suggest that other major producers are also considering reductions heading into 2019.



Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Infratel, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors slumped 3-5 percent, while Titan Company soared 6 percent after posting encouraging earnings results for the September quarter.



HCL Technologies, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra rose 1-2 percent.



Globally, Asian markets turned in a mixed performance as global growth worries persisted and investors awaited key economic indicators from China due Wednesday for directional cues.



European stocks were mixed in early trade amid lack of fresh catalysts after the U.S. midterm elections.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX