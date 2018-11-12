Haag-Streit UK Appoint a New Buyer

HARLOW, England, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Barry Nemeth into the role of Buyer.



Barry has joined the HS-UK Purchasing Department as a Buyer and will be responsible for fulfilling factored purchasing requirements and placing and progressing purchase orders.

Barry previously worked for HS-UK sister company Clement Clarke International (CCI) as a Materials Controller where his responsibilities included purchasing raw materials and issuing works orders.

Speaking about his appointment, Barry said, "I am really excited to start my new role with HS-UK. I am looking forward to the challenges that this busy role will bring and to building relationships with HS-UK suppliers."

Kevin Chilcot, HS-UK Technical Operations Manager said, "We are delighted to welcome Barry to the Haag-Streit UK Purchasing Team. His vast experience along with his knowledge of our systems and processes made him the perfect candidate for the Buyer role."