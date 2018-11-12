IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today announces its presence at the AfricaCom 2018, the biggest influential tech and telecoms event on the continent, held in Cape Town, from 13 to 15 November 2018.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, IDEMIA guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Telecom, Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

The digital revolution is happening right now in the telecom sector and in Africa: Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to have 535 million unique mobile subscribers by 2020 and around 270-million people in the region now access the internet through mobile devices, while the number of registered mobile money accounts has reached 280-million1

To cope with customers' eagerness to access mobile services at any time and in any location, mobile operators have to implement a structural transformation in their customer relationships and their business processes.

Mobile Operators need to be prepared for the new challenges our industry is now facing (eSIM, 5G, regulation evolutions, etc.). At AfricaCom 2018, IDEMIA invites you to experience its solutions to support Mobile Operators and Africa's digital future.

A wide range of technologies and solutions will be showcased on the IDEMIA booth covering the following topics:

Securing digital onboarding and identification (Know Your Customer solutions)

Managing eSIM lifecycle for consumer IoT

Connecting, managing and monitoring devices

Revealing our latest innovations such as FuZion

and much more to discover!

"I am very pleased that this new edition of AfricaCom is held under the theme The Place to shape Africa's digital future. Supporting Mobile Operators in their digital transformation is exactly our ambition at IDEMIA. While we today need a new value proposition for a new world, IDEMIA is proud to stand for Augmented Identity and tirelessly support citizens, clients, customers with its leading solutions, in order to provide them with more and more security and convenience in their day-to-day lives", said Fabien Jautard, General Manager and EVP Mobile Operators BU.

IDEMIA speaking slot

November 14th 3:30pm

Armand Lecorche, Global Solution sales director Mobile Operators will speak about "How to become a next generation Mobile Operatorfocusing on eKYC and eSIM lifecycle management.

Armand will cover the following challenges adapted to Africa digital transformation:

What opportunities and challenges does the evolving digital identity space present regarding the identification of telecom customers? How can mobile operators leverage these opportunities to become key actors in the digital identity ecosystem?

What does the launch of eSIM-devices mean for mobile operator business processes?

With the rising flow of data exchanged between consumer devices, but also between connected machines, can mobile operators become digital security providers?

Take a tour of our stand in Booth C120 Hall 4 to discover the world of Augmented Identity!

1 Source: GSMA

