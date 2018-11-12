Lightspeed Welcomes Four New Board Members

MONTREAL, Québec, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Lightspeed, a worldwide cloud electronic point of sale system for independent retailers and restaurants, today announces the appointment of Patrick Pichette, Marie-Josée Lamothe, Rob Williams and Paul McFeeters to its board. The additions come in the midst of pivotal growth for the company, and usher in diverse perspectives and advisors as the company continues its global expansion.

"We're thrilled to welcome Patrick, Marie-Josée, Rob and Paul, and their vast sets of expertise to Lightspeed's board of directors," says Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "Following our funding announcement in October 2017, we set out to diversify our board with executives who have the specific skill sets that will help guide us forward as we make ambitious plans for the future."

ABOUT THE NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Patrick Pichette is formerly the Chief Financial Officer of Google and brings to Lightspeed a wealth of experience building and scaling global companies. Mr. Pichette currently holds the role of General Partner at iNovia Captial.

Marie-Josée Lamothe joins Lightspeed's board from Google Canada where she served as Managing Director of Consumer Products, Government and Entertainment and also Managing Director of Quebec. Mrs. Lamothe is the Founder and President of Tandem International, an advisory firm specialized in omnichannel retailing and branding. She is also Professor of Practice at McGill University's Bensadoun School of Retail Management and is an active member with various associations in the field.

Rob Williams has over 20 years in eCommerce and retail experience working in leadership positions for both high-end specialty and big-box retail. Mr. Williams comes to Lightspeed from Amazon, where he led Tier 1 Vendor relationships globally. In his decade at Amazon, Rob was promoted and rotated to five leadership positions on both the Seller and Retail teams. He currently consults worldwide on Disruptive Innovation and eCommerce and is a notable speaker on those topics.

Paul McFeeters brings Lightspeed a proven track record of leading internationally-recognized companies. Formerly the Chief Financial Officer of OpenText, Mr. McFeeters joins the board with more than 30 years of experience in financial services and the software industry. He has served on several boards throughout his career including Hootsuite, Constellation Software and Blueprint Software Systems.

These four industry experts join Lightspeed's board on the heels of record growth for the company. Most recently, Lightspeed unveiled its Retail Success Index and joined forces with fellow Apple Mobility Partners: Intuit QuickBooks Online, Planday and Deputy to improve the business management experience for its independent retail and restaurant customers around the world.

About Lightspeed

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is the most powerful cloud-based electronic point of sale and eCommerce solution for independent businesses. Lightspeed can be found in more than 100 countries, powering favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Founded in 2005, Lightspeed has grown to over 650 employees, with global offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

