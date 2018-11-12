The country's fourth long-term power auction, originally scheduled for November, will now be held on December 18. The preliminary call for the auction was made in March.One of the most anticipated renewable energy auctions in the world - to be held by Mexico's National Energy Control Center (CENACE) - has been postponed to mid-December. Originally scheduled to be held in mid-November, the auction date was changed by Mexico's Energy Regulatory Commission, CRE and the National Center for Energy Control (CENACE). The two entities, which published the call for the fourth long-term power auction ...

