The "Payments in Poland, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive overview of the payments sector in Poland. The analysis covers various statistics on card payments, cash transactions and the whole spectrum of other payment methods nowadays accepted by merchants in Poland.

The publication gives a solid overview of current trends in the payments market, including new technologies, key players and merchant survey results. The report contains also company profiles of major players in payments in Poland as of 2018.

Poland's payment market has continued to experience explosive growth recently. The total number of payments exceeded 6.5 billion in 2017 and it remains on track to surpass 7.4 billion by 2018.

Card payments alone reached nearly 3.9 billion tx level and they accounted for more than 59% of all payments processed in the country.

The persisting growth in card transactions can be attributed to the fast expansion of the acceptance network and to increase frequency in card use.

In 2017, the average annual number of transactions per single card issued in Poland approached 100 tx. per card and this ratio have more than doubled since the year 2014.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

1. Payments in Poland and in Europe

2. Payments Payment Infrastructure in Poland

3. Retail Landscape (Merchants) and Payment Methods

4. Key Players by Segment

Companies Featured

Apple Pay

BLIK

Blue Media

Dotpay

eCard

Elavon

eService

Google Pay

Homepay

HotPay

iKasa

IT Card

JustPay.pl

KIR

MasterPass

Millennium HCE

moBilet

Monedo

mPay

PayPal

PayTel

PayU

Pekao CK

PeoPay

PEP

PKO HCE

Polcard

SIX Pay

SkyCash

uPaid wallet

Visa Checkout

and more...



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b6kw5d/payments_in?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005338/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Bank Cards