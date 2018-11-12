The "Payments in Poland, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a comprehensive overview of the payments sector in Poland. The analysis covers various statistics on card payments, cash transactions and the whole spectrum of other payment methods nowadays accepted by merchants in Poland.
The publication gives a solid overview of current trends in the payments market, including new technologies, key players and merchant survey results. The report contains also company profiles of major players in payments in Poland as of 2018.
Poland's payment market has continued to experience explosive growth recently. The total number of payments exceeded 6.5 billion in 2017 and it remains on track to surpass 7.4 billion by 2018.
Card payments alone reached nearly 3.9 billion tx level and they accounted for more than 59% of all payments processed in the country.
The persisting growth in card transactions can be attributed to the fast expansion of the acceptance network and to increase frequency in card use.
In 2017, the average annual number of transactions per single card issued in Poland approached 100 tx. per card and this ratio have more than doubled since the year 2014.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1. Payments in Poland and in Europe
2. Payments Payment Infrastructure in Poland
3. Retail Landscape (Merchants) and Payment Methods
4. Key Players by Segment
Companies Featured
- Apple Pay
- BLIK
- Blue Media
- Dotpay
- eCard
- Elavon
- eService
- Google Pay
- Homepay
- HotPay
- iKasa
- IT Card
- JustPay.pl
- KIR
- MasterPass
- Millennium HCE
- moBilet
- Monedo
- mPay
- PayPal
- PayTel
- PayU
- Pekao CK
- PeoPay
- PEP
- PKO HCE
- Polcard
- SIX Pay
- SkyCash
- uPaid wallet
- Visa Checkout
- and more...
