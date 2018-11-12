Enzymatica AB: Prospectus for Enzymatica's rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders published

Press release

November 12, 2018



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, HONGKONG, JAPAN, CANADA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR NEW ZEELAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES BESIDES THOSE REQUIRED BY SWEDISH LAW.

Prospectus for Enzymatica's rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders published

The prospectus for Enzymatica AB's rights issue of SEK 98.7 million with preferential rights for existing shareholders has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen).

The prospectus, a brief folder and subscription forms can be obtained from Enzymatica and Erik Penser Bank, and are available at Enzymatica's web site (www.enzymatica.se) and at Erik Penser Bank's web site (www.penser.se (http://www.penser.se)). The folder containing brief information about Enzymatica's rights issue will also be sent by mail to Enzymatica's direct- and nominee-registered shareholders during the subscription period, 14 - 28 November, 2018.

Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB is Enzymatica's financial adviser in connection with the rights issue. Mannheimer Swartling is the company's legal adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Lindberg, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Tel: +46 (0)708 86 53 70 | Email: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com (mailto:fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com)

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister, Head of Corporate Communications, Enzymatica AB

Tel.: +46 (0)701 88 50 21 | Email: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com (mailto:carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com)

Important notice

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares or other securities in Enzymatica. Any invitation to the persons concerned to subscribe for shares in Enzymatica will only be made through the prospectus that Enzymatica published on November 12, 2018.

The information in this press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and provinces, every state in the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zeeland, Switzerland, Singapore or South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such action is subject to legal restrictions or would require other measures than those required by Swedish law.

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire or subscribe to securities in the United States. No subscription rights, BTAs (interim shares) or shares have or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and may not be offered, subscribed, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or within the United States, other than pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction that is not subject to, the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in accordance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States. Enzymatica does not intend to register any portion of the offering of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the securities in the United States.

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells medical devices for infection-related diseases. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is ColdZyme Mouth Spray, which can prevent colds and reduce the duration of disease. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com (http://www.enzymatica.com).

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank.För mer information, kontakta:

