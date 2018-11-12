

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $83.98 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $88.49 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $134.4 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $5.31 billion from $4.86 billion last year.



AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $134.4 Mln. vs. $119.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $5.31 Bln vs. $4.86 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX