SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest supply chain management study for a manufacturing industry firm. The client is a renowned heavy equipment manufacturer based out of Illinois, US, with an annual revenue of over US$ 35 billion. With increasing globalization and the rise of big data, the client was looking to develop and implement a centralized logistics network to centralize their company's logistics operations. Moreover, they wanted to rebalance their supply base to address the rising demands from global markets.

Supply chain management helps businesses to streamline their operational structure starting from inventory management to dealing with any possible incidents of disaster management. Additionally, supply chain management helps organizations to attain a sustainable competitive advantage and maximize customer value. Also, with the aid of an efficient supply chain management solution, organizations can diagnose problems and disruptions accurately.

The supply chain management solutions offered by SpendEdge's experts helped the client to obtain a comprehensive understanding of their global supply capabilities and assisted them in creating a flexible and responsive supply chain. This subsequently helped them to improve their inventory management while minimizing cost impact during emergency market scenarios. Additionally, the supply chain management solutions allowed the heavy equipment manufacturing company to improve visibility throughout the network, as well as reduce supply chain costs.

SpendEdge's supply chain management solution helped the client to:

Transform order-to-cash process.

Reduce their global inventory.

The engagement also offered predictive insights on:

Centralizing company's logistics operations

Improving efficiency and visibility throughout the network.

