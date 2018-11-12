5 Star Award for Juliettes Interiors

LONDON, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

London interior designers Juliettes Interiors are delighted to have won a coveted 5 Star Award in the prestigious International Property Awards for their renovation and interior design of a villa in Provence. The Chelsea-based company transformed the tired property into an elegant, welcoming pied-à-terre for their client to escape and unwind.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782980/Juliettes_Interiors.jpg )



Having a firm idea of what he wanted, the client planned to manage the project himself, before running into a host of problems. He later admitted that he felt he was drowning in the project management of a villa that had been bought to provide a respite from his hectic everyday life.

A whistle-stop visit to the Juliettes Interiors showroom to source bedside tables proved to be a turning point. Talking through his ideas, he realised they could also provide a complete interior design service with full responsibility for procurement, installation and project management. From two bedside tables, Juliettes Interiors ended up specifying and sourcing new bathrooms as well as all indoor and outdoor furniture, fabrics, finishes, lighting and accessories.

The brief was straightforward: to create a light, airy interior using the finest European furniture and incorporating the colours of Provence. Above all, it was to be a sanctuary but still a place to share with family and friends. A well-thought-out 21st century home, sympathetic with its glorious surroundings. The Juliettes team worked seamlessly with existing contractors, taking the project through to completion and final snagging.

The finished villa, pool house and pool area blend beautifully into the surrounding countryside with natural, local materials, honey-coloured stone and spectacularly-landscaped gardens. The restful colours highlight the greys, greens and lavenders of the encompassing landscape. Inside, the furniture was bespoke, meaning a lot of research into special finishes, and an exceptional level of detail. The team made the most of the open plan living area, creating airy spaces for socialising and entertaining, along with cosy nooks and quiet corners. Full details are on their website.

Design Director Micaela Rossi explains, "Our client could not have been happier with his finished villa. Everything was as he had envisaged and he now has the retreat he so desired. Intended as a bolt hole for brief visits, he instantly fell in love with this gorgeous home and admits that he now spends most of his time there."

The Property Awards recognise excellence in design, creativity and standards of service. The 5 Star Interior Design Award for a private residence is the highest national award available. The project will now be judged against 5 Star winners in other regions of the world. The Juliettes design team are hopeful that the villa will shine through and be identified as the World's Best later this year.

