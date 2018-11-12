

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction sector expanded at the weakest pace in over three-and-a-half years during October, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The purchasing managers' index for the Irish construction sector tumbled to 52.9 from 56.2 in September. The reading was the weakest since March 2015.



A score above 50 suggests growth in activity and the Irish construction sector has now expanded for 62 consecutive months.



Customer demand support activity increase in September, while new business growth slowed. Meanwhile, the pace of job creation quickened to a three-month high.



Input costs rose at the slowest pace since September 2017, mainly due to higher cost for materials especially metals.



Expectations for the year-ahead remained strong, though firms were the least optimistic since August 2013.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX