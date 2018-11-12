Veoneer Included in the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), the world's largest pure-play company focused on Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD), will be added to Nasdaq's index OMXSB, effective as of Monday, Dec 3, 2018.

At the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, Nasdaq decided to include Veoneer Inc.(VNE SDB). The index includes 80-100 or the largest and most actively traded stocks on Nasdaq Stockholm and serves as an indicator of the overall sentiment on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Veoneer designs and manufactures products and solutions for active safety, autonomous driving, occupant protection and brake control. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. Veoneer is a new technology company that is building on a heritage of more than 60 years of automotive safety development. Veoneer and its joint-ventures has 8,300 employees in 13 countries. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm.

