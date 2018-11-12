Nardello Co. LLC, a leading global investigations firm, today announced that Kenneth MacRitchie, Chairman of the Board of the geo-political advisory company, Oxford Analytica, has joined the firm's Advisory Board. The Advisory Board's mandate is to provide Nardello Co. executives with sound strategic counsel as the firm continues to grow its capabilities and client base.

Based in London, Mr. MacRitchie has deep experience leading and advising companies in both the private and public sectors. At Shearman Sterling, an international law firm, he led the firm's London office and served on its three-partner executive Board, responsible for managing the global firm of over 600 lawyers across 13 jurisdictions. During his 20 years in private practice, Mr. MacRitchie was widely regarded as one of the leading legal practitioners in London and was named in Euromoney's Guide to The World's Leading Banking Lawyers and The World's Leading Oil and Gas Lawyers. The UK government later engaged him in various senior management roles, including as a member of the leadership team responsible for setting up the UK Green Investment Bank, which had an initial capitalization of over £3 billion to invest in UK renewable energy generation. Mr. MacRitchie also assisted the UK Department of Energy and Climate Change by establishing companies that will provide over £1 billion in annual subsidies to the UK renewables industry.

Mr. MacRitchie joins other Nardello Advisory Board members Lucy Fato, current General Counsel of AIG; Chris Jones, former Chairman and CEO of J. Walter Thompson Co.; Geoff Cruikshanks, former General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Deutsche Post AG; and Kohtaro Miyagi, former Managing Director of Canon Singapore.

Dan Nardello, Founder Chief Executive Officer of Nardello Co., said, "I am delighted to welcome Kenneth to the Nardello team. His legal acumen, global perspective and strong network of relationships, coupled with his deep experience advising multi-national corporations on a host of issues, will further enhance our Advisory Board. I am confident that we will benefit greatly from Kenneth's counsel and insights as we execute on our growth strategy, while upholding the highest legal and ethical standards in the investigative industry."

"I am honored to work with this esteemed group of advisors and help advance the growth strategy of such a high caliber investigative firm," said Mr. MacRitchie. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to Nardello's continued success."

Biography

Kenneth MacRitchie

Kenneth MacRitchie is the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Oxford Analytica, where he has successfully managed the Company though a CEO succession. Previously, he served as a non-executive director of the Board of Directors at Anoa Capital S.A. from 2012 to 2018. In addition to his advisory roles, Mr. MacRitchie was the Head of Business Establishment at the Department of Energy and Climate Change, where he was responsible for developing all aspects of two new government-owned companies, Low Carbon Contracts Company and Electricity Settlements Company, which are central to UK electricity market reform. Prior to joining the Department of Energy and Climate Change, he was a member of a leadership team charged with structuring and establishing the UK Green Investment Bank, wholly owned by the UK Government and funded with an initial £3 billion for investment in the green economy.

In an earlier role, Mr. MacRitchie was Partner at Shearman Sterling LLP, where he led the Global Project Finance Group and the development of the English law practice. He also served as Partner and Head of the London office at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley McCloy LLP and built the firm's English law project finance practice.

Mr. MacRitchie began his career at Clifford Chance LLP and became partner after just three years. He was consistently ranked as one of the most respected lawyers in London and was named in Euromoney's Guide to The World's Leading Banking Lawyers and The World's Leading Oil and Gas Lawyers

Mr. MacRitchie holds an LL.B. from University of Glasgow, a B.D. in Old Testament from University of Aberdeen, an M.A. in Semitic Languages from the University of Manchester and was a Doctoral Candidate for the Department of Oriental Studies at University of Oxford.

About Nardello Co.

Nardello Co. is a global investigations firm with experienced professionals handling a broad range of issues including the FCPA/UK Bribery Act and other corruption-related investigations, civil and white collar criminal litigation and arbitration support, asset tracing, strategic intelligence and political risk assessment, computer forensics, and reputational due diligence. The firm's clients include the world's leading law firms and financial institutions, Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, governments, NGOs, sports organizations and academic institutions. With offices in New York, London, Washington DC, Atlanta, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Milan and Dubai, Nardello Co.'s professional staff includes former US federal prosecutors, former general counsels of multinational corporations, US and international lawyers, former law enforcement personnel and intelligence operatives, licensed investigators, research analysts, former journalists, financial crime specialists, forensic accountants and computer forensic experts.

