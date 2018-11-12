New, Complete NGS Workflow Helps Food Businesses Combat Food Fraud

First end-to-end workflow for multi-species screening and identification

BASINGSTOKE, England, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the introduction of a new, complete next generation sequencing (NGS) workflow for multi-species screening and identification for food authenticity. This comes after Oxoid Ltd. (a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific) and SGS MOLECULAR, S.A. signed a global co-marketing and distribution agreement that enables Thermo Fisher Scientific to exclusively sell SGS All Species ID DNA Analyser Kits and SGS All Species ID Software as part of the end-to-end workflow to the food and beverage market on Thermo Fisher Scientific NGS platforms.

The Thermo Scientific Food Authenticity NGS Workflow enables an untargeted screening approach comprised of five steps to suit the varying needs of food and beverage analysis. The workflow is designed to work seamlessly with the Ion Chef Food Protection Instrument for automated template preparation and the Ion GeneStudio S5 Food Protection Sequencing System for fast run times and minimal handling steps. Two chip formats and universal SGS Analyser kits also enable multiple library pools across meat, plant, and fish species to be sequenced in a single run, which helps to reduce the time and cost of sequencing experiments. Automated data analysis with the SGS All Species ID Software and curated database results are displayed as a list of any specific meat, plant and fish species present in the sample in less than 24 hours.

"The growing need to access untargeted genetic information from complex and fragmented DNA samples spurred the development of the Thermo Scientific Food Authenticity NGS System," said Bernd Hoffman, vice president of marketing for the microbiology business at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "This complete workflow makes NGS analysis more accessible for the routine food testing laboratory and can help businesses combat food fraud more effectively. It truly aligns with our mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer."

The Thermo Scientific NGS Food Authenticity workflow is:

Simple: Ready-to-use kits provide all necessary reagents

Rapid: Sample to results in under 24 hours for quick decisions

Flexible: Analyze multiple food or ingredient samples together

Supported: Our experienced technical team is ready to assist through evaluation, training and day-to-day testing

Additional information on the complete Food Authenticity NGS workflow can be found here or by visiting thermofisher.com/food-authenticity-ngs.

The Thermo Scientific Food Authenticity NGS Workflow is for research, food or environmental use only; not for use in human diagnostic procedures.

