Additional company presentation will highlight preclinical research supporting the development of CD137 Bicycleagonists as novel cancer immunotherapies

Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycles) product platform, today announced that its scientific co-founder, Sir Gregory Winter, the 2018 winner of the Nobel Prize in chemistry, will deliver the plenary keynote at the 2018 Protein and Antibody Engineering (PEGS) Summit Europe, held in Lisbon, Portugal. The title of his address, which will be delivered today at 4:20 p.m. GMT, is "Bicycles and Bicycle Drug Conjugates."

In addition, Bicycle will present a poster highlighting preclinical research that supports the development of CD137 Bicycle agonists as novel cancer immunotherapies. The poster, which has been selected as a highlighted oral presentation, is titled "Novel Multimers of Bicyclic Peptides Cluster and Activate CD137 (4-1BB): A Costimulatory T-Cell Checkpoint Receptor" and will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 3:20 p.m. GMT.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is developing a unique class of chemically synthesized medicines based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform to address therapeutic needs unreachable with existing treatment modalities. Bicycle's internal focus is in oncology, where the company is developing targeted cytotoxics (Bicycle Toxin Conjugates), targeted innate immune activators and T-cell modulators for cancers of high unmet medical need. Bicycles' small size and exquisite targeting deliver rapid tumor penetration and retention while clearance rates and routes of elimination can be tuned to minimize exposure of healthy tissue and bystander toxicities. The company's lead program, BT1718, is being evaluated in a Phase I/IIa trial in collaboration with Cancer Research UK. The company's unique intellectual property is based on the work initiated at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K., by the scientific founders of the company, Sir Gregory Winter, a winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his pioneering work in phage display of peptides and antibodies, and Professor Christian Heinis. Bicycle has its headquarters in Cambridge, U.K., with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in the biotech hub of Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter at @Bicycle_tx.

