Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix strategy for a household goods manufacturer.The client is a renowned manufacturer and supplier of household goods with revenues of over $10 billion. Moreover, it has 100+ stores spread across different countries. The main aim of the company was to avail detailed insights into the best marketing initiatives to increase sales and drive growth. They also wanted to measure the impact of their marketing campaigns and develop a specific marketing mix strategy that could help them meet their business objectives.

Marketing mix strategies help businesses in quantifying the impact of marketing efforts on sales and marketing ROI. These strategies improve the speed, granularity, and holistic reporting skills of businesses. With the evolution of data, technology, and advanced analytics, the scope for marketing mix modeling has broadened and resulted in improved speed-to-insight. Therefore, marketing mix modeling plays a major role in influencing marketing strategies. Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's analytics dashboards for marketing mix strategy can help you customize data to gain valuable information.

"Our marketing modeling techniques acted as granular models that supported tactical marketing optimization and aligned the core business processes of the company. Moreover, the implementation of modeling techniques escalated sales, profits, and shareholder value dramatically," says a market expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's marketing mix strategy helped the client to improve its effectiveness in the market. The marketing mix modeling techniques impacted the household goods manufacturer's ROI in a positive way. Moreover, we were successful in offering actionable insights along with a value proposition to optimize the future marketing performance of the client with the help of its marketing performance, trade promotions, pricing strategies, economic indicators, and other business conditions.

This marketing mix engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improve the overall marketing effectiveness by 60%.

Gain detailed insights into the ROI of its investments.

The marketing mix study offered predictive insights on:

Optimizing their marketing performance for the future.

Leveraging the impact of their marketing campaigns.

