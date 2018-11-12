Quantenna Communications, Inc.; Starry, Inc.: Starry Leverages Quantenna's 8x8 MIMO Capabilities to Bring Ultrafast 5G Fixed Wireless Access to Consumers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) and Starry are joining forces to deliver pioneering gigabit Wi-Fi solutions in millimeter wave bands, leveraging Quantenna's advanced 8x8 MIMO capabilities and Starry's smart antenna RF technology. The integration of Quantenna 802.11ac and 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) chipsets in Starry's base station technology, Starry Beam, provides end users with ultrafast speeds, increased bandwidth capacity, reliable connections and extended range. Starry first launched its pre-standard 5G, point-to-multipoint fixed wireless technology in 2016 in Boston; with Quantenna, Starry will continue to expand its network footprint to cities across the country, including Los Angeles, Washington, DC and New York City.

Quantenna QSR10GU and QSR10GU-AX solutions support up to 10Gbps speed, 8x8 MIMO and advanced multi-user MIMO, delivering the maximum capacity within the minimum utilized spectrum, resulting in superior performance in dense environments. Quantenna is closely working with Starry to optimize these capabilities for millimeter wave bands, providing a cost-effective solution to power Starry's 5G fixed wireless network.

Starry uses millimeter wave spectrum for low-latency, high-capacity fixed wireless broadband networks to deliver ultra-fast, reliable internet broadband. Starry's phased array, millimeter wave technology enables the use of very narrow beam-width antennas, which direct the generated power precisely where it is needed, delivering high-speed broadband capacity. Starry's base stations deliver gigabit-capable speeds up to a three-kilometer radius including rain fade and attenuation. Each Starry Beam is capable of serving hundreds of Starry receivers.

"Starry is revamping the way we use broadband today by utilizing Wi-Fi based technology to provide ubiquitous 5G fixed wireless services," said David Carroll, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Quantenna. "We are excited to be helping them deliver cost-effective, high-speed solutions, leveraging Quantenna's advanced MIMO and high throughput solutions."

"Starry is deploying the access network of the future and we're thrilled to work with Quantenna to integrate their 802.11ac and 802.11ax chipsets into our base stations," said Joseph Lipowski, Starry's Chief Technology Officer. "With 4K streaming video and other bandwidth hungry applications, consumers today need fast, reliable broadband connections and together with Quantenna, Starry is helping meet that demand with our innovative, reliable and affordable and high-speed internet service."

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna.

Media Contact

Afsoun Mobini

+1 669 209 5618

pr@quantenna.com

About Starry

At Starry, Inc., we believe the future is wireless. Connecting people and things to high-speed, broadband internet should be simple, effortless and affordable. Starry is re-imagining broadband access by developing an ecosystem of products designed to simplify and improve your connected life. Using our proprietary pre-standard 5G millimeter wave technology millimeter, Starry is deploying a wireless 'last mile' gigabit-capable broadband network to deliver high-quality, affordable internet service to homes across the country. Based in Boston and New York City, Starry is backed by world- class investors and is growing. To learn more about Starry or join our team, visit: Starry.com.