Mitratech's DataStore Helps Financial Services Clients Across the Globe Meet Regulatory Requirements, Reduce Risk and Improve Efficiency

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2018DataStore Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solution now offers advanced reporting capabilities to help financial services reduce risk and improve efficiency across the enterprise.

With this new release, Mitratech customers and partners can leverage advanced reporting capabilities that include:

Inventory management

Workflow management

Audit management

Performance management

"DataStore continues to expand globally. As the only ECM solution dedicated to financial services, we continue to develop our product to meet the unique needs of our clients," said Jason Cropper, Mitratech Global Head of Product Marketing - GRC. "Compliance and efficiency are pretty much top of mind across the board, and with the enhanced reporting capabilities this release provides, our clients cannot only utilize their data to work smarter, but also gain the visibility and control they require to meet international regulations on data governance and records keeping."

Over 300 Financial Institutions worldwide are currently experiencing a wide range of benefits having implemented a DataStore ECM solution including:

Driving business efficiency: analytics, dashboards, and reporting tools help discover issues, or how to move to the next level.

Supporting smarter decisions: Utilize real-time reporting to better inform decision-making and business agility.

Optimizing business processes: Identify bottlenecks and inefficiencies.

Gaining insights and visibility: Graphical visualizations provide easy-to-interpret, data driven answers in business-critical areas such as throughput levels and general content and data awareness.

Improving compliance: Reportable audit trails provide 360° views of the lifecycle of data content, critical for answering regulatory requests.

Mitratech continues to expand its worldwide ecosystem of customers and partners who are leveraging the DataStore solution in businesses of all types and locations in the financial sector. From Building Societies in the United Kingdom to the largest Banks in Africa, DataStore is the leading ECM solution in financial services in over 40 countries worldwide.

Union Systems Limited, a Mitratech strategic partner for Africa, is leveraging DataStore as a fundamental building block in banking digitization journeys. Union Systems implements and supports a range of leading financial services systems across Trade Finance, Lending, Treasury and Core Banking Systems for customers throughout Africa. Each of these financial applications generates high volumes of paperwork, which must be scanned and indexed for digital storage and efficient retrieval.

Union Systems integrates DataStore with all business-critical systems and front line applications so that users can have easy access to all DataStore services without exiting their familiar application screens. Similarly, workflow service from within DataStore helps manage critical processes across all bank departments, while the enhanced reporting capabilities facilitate industry leading efficiencies in information management.



"The Mitratech partnership enables us to work with a solution-focused international player that is committed to doing business in Africa," said Aonghus Geraghty, president and chief sales office, Union Systems. "For our customers, the Union Systems partnership with Mitratech gives banks the confidence that they are implementing the most advanced and up-to-date technology with local technical support for implementation and systems integration. The necessary banking processes are pre-defined as part of the solution, which makes it an out-of-the-box enterprise content management solution."

Vernon Building Society is a UK-based Building Society in Stockport that recognized its need to evolve. After 20 years, the Vernon decided that their old content management system needed updating. The company was searching for a new solution that provided modern technology features and functions to improve business processes, increase operational efficiencies and enhance customer service and satisfaction across all of their branch locations.

"The ability of DataStore to integrate with our core mortgage and banking system was the key factor in our decision-making process," said Manmohan Purewal, Director of IT, Vernon Building Society. "We needed a solution that would allow us to take paper out of many of our current processes and replace it with powerful digital management capabilities."

The latest version of DataStore is available now and is being demonstrated at Compliance Week Europe, Nov. 13-14 in Amsterdam. For more information, visit https://www.mitratech.com/.

