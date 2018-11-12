Smoke Detector Market (CAGR of 8.7%) Driven by Rise in Number of Fire Accidents in Various Public Places Like Shopping and Entertainment Malls: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Smoke Detector Market is anticipated to rise at a significant CAGR of 8.7% by 2023. A smoke detector works by affecting the intensity of light beam passing via air. In return, it can block the light beam and cause the light to scatter as the smoke particles reflect the light beam. Hence, photoelectric smoke detectors are installed to sense smoke by using effects of smoke on light. Almost all photoelectric smoke detectors operate on the light scattering principle. An LED is beamed to an area which is unseen by a photodiode. So, when the smoke particles pass through light, it strikes the particles and reflect onto the photosensitive device enabling the detector to retort. The drivers for the smoke detector market include rise in commercial construction that demand precautions against fire hazards. Rise in number of fire accidents in various sectors is likely to call for installation of smoke detectors in public places such as shopping and entertainment malls. Commercial availability of smoke detectors with customization and technological growth is likely to propel the market variables in the near future. Product segment for smoke detector market includes dual sensor, battery operated, ionization and photoelectric. End-user segment for smoke detector market comprises telecommunication, manufacturing, commercial, oil & gas and automotive.

Geographical segmentation for smoke detector market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions account for a significant market share due to rise in production of electric component in electronics & semiconductor industry. Adoption to sensor technology and steps to prevent fire hazards is likely to result in enhanced market growth for the forecast period. North American and European markets are likely to witness higher demand for smoke detectors owing to government policies and safety regulations. The key players profiled in the smoke detector market include Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Robert Bosch, NEC Corporation, Nest Labs, Tyco, and Scheider Electric. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (residential, commercial, industrial, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The report covers forecast and analysis for the Smoke Detector market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the Smoke Detector market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Smoke Detector market on a global level.

Access 109 page research report with TOC on "Smoke Detector Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-smoke-detector-market-outlook-2018-2023

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Smoke Detector market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global Smoke Detector market.

Key Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America



Key Vendors

request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Laser Projector Market

Digital Storage Devices Market

LED Cabinet Lighting Market

Wearable Fitness Tracker Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/