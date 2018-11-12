Player's Network: Green Leaf Farms and The Argentine Province of Jujuy Announce a Joint Venture to Develop The Largest Cannabis Farm in The World

PNTV and the Province of Jujuy have signed an MOU to jointly develop a 14,000 Hectares (33,600 Acres) property to cultivate a variety of CBD and THC rich cannabis genetics to serve both the domestic and the international markets.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2018 / Player's Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV ), a rapidly growing company in the adult use and medical marijuana industry and the Argentine province of Jujuy jointly announce the signing of a binding Memorandum of Understanding. Under its terms the joint venture has begun developing the Argentinean cannabis market. The current laws in Argentina only allow for domestic distribution of CBD oils to hospitals for clinical studies of refractory epilepsy. The joint venture between a newly formed company, Green Leaf Farms Jujuy and Cannabis Avatãra, owned by the province of Jujuy intends to supply the country with all the needed oils to conduct its clinical trials.

This joint venture has obtained the permits to cultivate, extract, manufacture and export cannabis based products to other countries where such products are legal. Products to be produced under the agreement include: industrial hemp, medical and adult use marijuana for export to the US, Canada and emerging international markets.

The newly formed Green Leaf Farms Jujuy division will bring its stateside expertise to launch a large scale industrial hemp and cannabis operation. These operations will be entirely funded by Green Leaf Farms Jujuy.

Jujuy is the most northern province of Argentina adjacent to the Andes Mountain range. This new joint venture will be the largest legal cannabis cultivation project in the world. Crops will be cultivated on an historic farm revitalizing a 100 year old> farming estate. Granted under the extensive agreement is an ample supply of fresh water fed by 2 rivers. An adequate modern power supply is available to support the operation. International access to the facility is available only 5 miles away via a regional airport. The land that has been allocated for the Joint Venture is almost 1000 times greater than the largest legal cannabis farm in the US.

Green Leaf immediately deployed to Jujuy its ground team of experts in cannabis agriculture. The team put together a cultivation rollout plan for the first outdoor crops scheduled to be planted in January 2019. The extensive project will be rolled out in phases, starting with some test parcels and expanding to both outdoor fields and large-scale greenhouse cultivation complexes as markets demands increase.

Green Leaf Farms Jujuy will construct an entire support and expansion campus consisting of several buildings containing production, manufacturing and distribution businesses. These establishments will eventually employ over a thousand Argentinian citizens at full production.

Mark Bradley PNTV CEO states; "This project has been one of the greatest professional undertakings of my career. I worked extensively over the last several months with an outstanding team of advisors and leaders of the Argentinian government. I am thrilled to see a collective vision become a reality with the accomplishment of this agreement. My goal is to heal the world through cannabis oils and promote prosperity through the creation of economic opportunities for both the people of Argentina, the shareholders of Players Network, and our international partners. I praise Governor Morales for his vision and courage to be the first province of Argentina to recognize the benefits of medical cannabis and look forward to working with his amazing team of visionaries including Gaston Morales and Lucas Macedo who have made this journey possible."

Governor Morales asserts: "We see in the development of medical cannabis production and industrialization not only the possibility of complying with the law and allowing thousands of individuals to legally access medical cannabis products but also for the possibility of changing the productive matrix of the Jujuy province, the creation of hundreds of jobs and the transfer of know-how and technology. We are working closely with federal authorities regarding security issues, with the backing support of the Public Health federal ministry. This challenge we have undertaken with Green Leaf Farms Holdings is going to have a huge impact in Argentina and the whole region."

Pictured Mark Bradley and Governor Morales

Video link of Project

https://playersnetwork.com/pntv-announces-development-of-largest-cannabis-farm-in-the-world

About Player's Network (PNTV)

Player's Network, a rapidly growing company in the marijuana industry that trades on the OTC Market - stock symbol PNTV - is the owner of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, with licensed grow operations in Nevada and California. Over the last 12 months, the Company has gone from a development stage company to a fully operational cannabis business, owner of its media network WeedTV.com, the Cannabis Network. The Company believes the trend of legalizing marijuana will continue and create tremendous growth opportunities for their shareholders as it continues its business strategy of growth by acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in new emerging market opportunities.

For more information please visit www.PlayersNetwork.com

