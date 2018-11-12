Environmental Packaging Technologies Holdings, Inc. Announces the Sale of Its Wholly-Owned Operating Subsidiary to Specialty Liquid Transportation Corp.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2018 / Environmental Packaging Technologies Holdings, Inc., a Nevada corporation (EPTI:Grey Market) ("EPTI") is pleased to announce the sale of its wholly-owned operating subsidiary Environmental Packaging Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Operating Subsidiary"), to Specialty Liquid Transportation Corp., a British Columbia corporation (formerly known as Blue Bay Capital Inc.) ("SLT"). SLT expects to resume trading as a Tier 2 Industrial Issuer on the TSXV under the trading symbol "SLT.V" at the market open on Tuesday November 13, 2018.

As previously disclosed by EPTI in a Press Release dated October 29, 2018 (which was also attached as an exhibit to EPTI's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on or about October 29, 2018), EPTI effectuated a two-step reverse amalgamation transaction (the "Transaction") resulting in the Operating Subsidiary becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of SLT.

As consideration for the sale of the Operating Subsidiary, EPTI has received 85 million (85,000,000) common shares of SLT (the "Shares"). The Shares are subject to, among other restrictions, a TSX escrow regulating the distributions and sale of the Shares. The Shares received by EPTI will be not released to shareholders of EPTI prior to the date at least one (1) year from the closing date without prior regulatory approval.

About Specialty Liquid Transportation Corp.

SLT holds one hundred percent (100%) of the Operating Subsidiary, a manufacturer of high quality and safe bulk packing solutions for the transportation of non-hazardous liquid in the Flexitank logistics industry. The Operating Subsidiary's patented Big Red Flexitank and patent pending LiquirideTM Flexitank enables customers to significantly reduce shipping costs, increase efficiency and minimize environmental impact as all of the Operating Subsidiary's Flexitanks are recyclable. EPTI will provide additional information on the business of the Operating Subsidiary by subsequent press releases to be issued in the near future.

