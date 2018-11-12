The "FTTH/B Enterprise Market Opportunities: SME's Access and IT Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Now that virtually every country is engaged in deploying fibre to the home/building networks, what opportunities are opening up for operators in the B2B market?
- This report takes a look at FTTH/B strategy issues and challenges for operators targeting the B2B market.
- It identifies the different types of opportunities in this market.
- Analyses operators' pricing strategies.
- Details the strategies of leading operators in seven European countries (EU-7): France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.
- And provides quantified market forecasts up to 2022 for the SME market (companies with 0 to 250 employees), and for the EU-7 and EU-28 markets.
Key Findings
- Still growth potential for fibre access products in the SME market
- Opportunities tied to the development of ICT products
- Fibre creates opportunities beyond their core business, but also increases competition
Key Topics Covered:
