The "FTTH/B Enterprise Market Opportunities: SME's Access and IT Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now that virtually every country is engaged in deploying fibre to the home/building networks, what opportunities are opening up for operators in the B2B market?

This report takes a look at FTTH/B strategy issues and challenges for operators targeting the B2B market.

It identifies the different types of opportunities in this market.

Analyses operators' pricing strategies.

Details the strategies of leading operators in seven European countries (EU-7): France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

And provides quantified market forecasts up to 2022 for the SME market (companies with 0 to 250 employees), and for the EU-7 and EU-28 markets.

Key Findings

Still growth potential for fibre access products in the SME market

Opportunities tied to the development of ICT products

Fibre creates opportunities beyond their core business, but also increases competition

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Findings

2. Methodology

3. Opportunities for fibre in the B2B market

4. Market estimates

5. Detailed national benchmark

6. Glossary

Companies Mentioned

Bouygues Telecom

BT

Deutsche Telekom

FastWeb

Orange

Orange SP

Portugal Telecom

SFR

Telecom Italia

Telefnica

Telia

Versatel

Vodafone GER

Vodafone IT

Vodafone SP

