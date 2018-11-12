

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - There are no major economic announcement on Monday and the entire week is very quiet. Investors might focus on Retail sales and industrial production reports in the coming days.



Earlier signs from the U.S. Futures index suggest that Wall Street might open mixed. Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading lower.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 24.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 0.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 10.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed in negative territory on Friday. The Dow fell 201.92 points or 0.8 percent to 25,989.30, the Nasdaq tumbled 123.98 points or 1.7 percent to 7,406.90 and the S&P 500 slid 25.82 points or 0.9 percent to 2,781.01. On the economic front, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will give remarks on 'REDI: the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho' in Idaho Falls, Idaho, followed by audience Q&A at 2.30 pm ET.



Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Monday. Chinese markets posted strong gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index surged 31.65 points or 1.22 percent to 2,630.52 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 0.12 percent higher at 25,633.18.



Japanese shares ended little changed amid lack of fresh catalysts after the U.S. midterm elections. The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 22,269.88, while the broader Topix index closed a tad lower at 1,671.95. Australian markets ended mostly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose by 19.50 points or 0.33 percent to 5,941.30, a three-week high, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 16.20 points or 0.27 percent at 6,027.20.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is falling 14.07 points or 0.28 percent. The German DAX is loosing 101.25 points or 0.87 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 15.55 points or 0.22 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 33.79 points or 0.89 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.46 percent.



