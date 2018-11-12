The "Business Model for an FTTx Deployment Modelling the Cost and Revenue Structure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a business model for an FTTx network rollout, detailing the main cost items. One of its main objectives is to help understand the trade-offs involved when choosing the technologies to deploy, setting priorities and establishing rollout schemes, depending on the country and the area to be covered.

The presented business model, delivered in Excel format along with the report, is a parametric model that makes it possible to calculate an FTTx rollout's key performance indicators (KPI) according to different possible technical configurations, and rollout locations.

The key metrics of an FTTx rollout (EBITDA, EBIT, cumulative CAPEX, cumulative FCF, per-subscriber CAPEX, cost per subscriber based on penetration rate) can be viewed as graphics, using various configuration options:

Area (type of area by population size, density)

Technique (% of ducts installed, leased, overhead, already available)

Sales data (four levels of ARPU, churn)

Coverage (initial, maximum, penetration)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Presentation of the model

1.2. Recommendations

2. Structure of the FTTx business model

2.1. FTTx network architectures

2.2. Description of Opex and Capex in the FTTx business model

3. FTTx costing model settings

3.1. Technical configurations used in the FTTx costing model

3.2. FTTx business model revenue and cost settings

4. Modelling scenarios with predefined settings

4.1. Key performance indicators

4.2. Modelling scenarios with predefined settings

4.3. Modelling scenario for deployment across national territory

4.4. Main barriers to and facilitators for superfast broadband profitability

