Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2018) - APPx Group Holdings Inc. (CSE: APPX) ("APPx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Samir Bandali, Samuel Osei, and Chris Filiatrault to the Advisory Board of APPx. Each advisor brings a unique set of skills and knowledge to assist APPx.

Samir Bandali

A passionate and motivated cryptocurrency advocate for over 3 years, Samir has a strong background in Computer Science and Financial Management, with a wealth of experience in Client Relations and Public Speaking. Starting out as an enthusiast and investor, he quickly used his interpersonal skills to develop a widespread global network in the industry. Samir's unparalleled passion for decentralization fuels his drive as the Director of Strategic Partnerships for CoinPayments Inc., the world's largest multi cryptocurrency wallet solution and payment processor offering support for over 1000 digital currencies as well as merchant plugins for ecommerce solutions such as Shopify, Magento and WooCommerce. He has advised on many successful projects over the past years including some of the top performing Cannabis and Cryptocurrency ventures in the world.

It is expected that Samir will assist in bringing new partnerships and business opportunities to APPx globally and into Asia through APPx's connections through Santos Torres Ltd.

Samuel Osei

Samuel Osei is the principal of Samuel Osei Law Corporation, a corporate, commercial and blockchain-focused law firm. Samuel is one of the few lawyers in Canada who is a Certified Bitcoin Professional and was one of the first lawyers in Canada to accept cryptocurrency as payment. Samuel's intimate knowledge of blockchain technology and its industry, combined with his legal knowledge and network, have positioned him as a valuable professional resource in the space. He has varied experience representing and advising clients in the blockchain industry including exchanges, miners, traders, coin/token companies and various blockchain-integrated businesses. Samuel is currently the legal advisor to DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc., a Vancouver-based, publicly listed crypto-mining company that boasts some of the highest power capacities in North America.

Chris Filiatrault

For over 30 years, Mr. Filiatrault has been developing successful businesses in both Canada and Japan including: ABC, a chain of English language schools in Japan sold to the American Language School; Universal Objects, a software development company that imported and localized North American internet technologies into Japan; and a 27-year strong twinning society that continues to connect people internationally at academic and governmental levels.

Cryptocurrency and the blockchain has been his passion for the last six years. He was the founder of BMEX, a company that has built a network of Bitcoin ATMs in the Japanese market along with an associated cryptocurrency wallet. He was also a founder of DMG Blockchain Solutions in Canada and BIG Japan. In these positions he utilized his extensive bilateral business and social contacts, in Canada and Japan, for intellectual and technological corporate growth.

The challenges of starting and growing new crypto-based enterprises requires foresight, flexibility and resources that Mr. Filiatrault continues to bring to all his projects.

Mr. Filiatrault has experience with taking start-ups from nothing to multi-million dollar enterprises. His most recent deal included founding and raising over US$25 million for DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc., a company that specializes in cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions.

Island Mining Inc is his current venture, a global cryptocurrency mining development corporation capitalizing on the success of brand new 7nanometer technology.

Mining Coin, Island Mining's TAO, is the brainchild of Mr. Filiatrault. He is based in Cayman.

Stock Options

In connection with these appointments, the Company has granted 500,000 stock options ("Options"). Each Option has an exercise price of $0.20 per share and are exercisable for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant. The Options vest each month over a period of 12 months.

In addition, the Company granted 7,416,600 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. Each Option has an exercise price of $0.20 per share and are exercisable for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant. The Options vest each month over a period of 12 months.

About APPx Group Holdings, Inc.

APPx Group Holdings is a Fintech incubator that offers technology-based business solutions. Our growing partnership network allows us to service a wide range of markets: advertising, blockchain, crypto, FinTech, and telecommunications products and services.

With our strong reach, we're constantly adding to, and enhancing our portfolio. We strive to be industry leaders, creating innovations engineered from the ground up by our diverse culture of talent. APPx Group delivers sustained value by strategically solving our customers' immediate and long-term needs, helping them reach their goals on a global scale.

Additional information about APPx Group and its projects can be found on the company's website at www.appxgroup.com.

