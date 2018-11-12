At the request of Anoto Group AB, Anoto Group AB's equity rights will be traded on First North as from November 13, 2018. Security name: Equity rights ----------------------------- Short name: ANOT TO 18 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011644418 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 162982 ----------------------------- Terms: One (1) subscription option entitles to the subscription of one (1) new share in Anoto Group AB. The subscription price for the shares upon exercise of the subscription options corresponds to SEK 4.00 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription Thursday, May 2, 2019 until Friday, April 30, 2021 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading April 28, 2021. day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Karin Ydén or Tobias Ställborn at + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB