New Age Beverages Corporation Announces Timing For 3rd Quarter 2018 Conference Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2018 / NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and natural beverage company intending to become the world's leading healthy beverage company, today announced that it will hold an investor conference call on Wednesday, November 14, at 5:00 PM EST to discuss the Company's third quarter financial results for the period ending September 30, 2018.

Date: Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9210

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8049

Conference ID: New Age Beverages 3rd Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.newagebev.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website on the following day through February 14, 2019.

During the call management will review 3rd quarter financial results, discuss its recent financing, highlight major operational performance accomplishments, and review progress on its strategic objectives.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based healthy beverage company focused on inspiring, educating, and hydrating consumers. The Company is the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands f Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®. New Age growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry, is the 54th largest non-alcoholic beverage company, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world over the past two years. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via a hybrid of distribution and route to market systems. The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagehealth.com, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.drinkmarley.com, and www.cocolibre.com,

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

