Technavio analysts forecast the global endoscopic closure devices market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005410/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global endoscopic closure devices market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The focus on improvement in materials used, design, and customization of anesthesia disposable is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global endoscopic closure devices market 2018-2022. Vendors are focusing on innovating anesthesia disposables with lightweight interfaces, several styles and sizes, increased comfort and efficiency, and advanced design.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global endoscopic closure devices market is the increasing demand for endoscopic closure devices to treat gastrointestinal perforations:

Global endoscopic closure devices market: High growth potential in emerging economies

The emerging economies play a key role in driving the global endoscopic closure devices market. For instance, Boston Scientific is expanding its collaborations to include R&D teams in emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China. These teams will focus on regional and global market requirements at a low cost of development. In addition, the company is investing in infrastructure in emerging economies to strengthen its sales and services capabilities and maximize its growth opportunities in these economies.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "Major vendors in the market are expanding their R&D teams and manufacturing facilities, which will improve the existing product portfolio and help in launching new products. These factors drive the market."

Global endoscopic closure devices market: Segmentation analysis

The global endoscopic closure devices market research report provides market segmentation by product (endoscopic closure systems, endoscopic closure clips, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the endoscopic closure system segment held the largest market share in 2018, contributing to 48% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for 48% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. North America is the major revenue contributor in this region. The market growth is attributed to the factors such as the increasing demand for endoscopic closure devices and high adoption of MI surgical procedures.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005410/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com