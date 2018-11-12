Rapid Adoption of Carbon's Digital Manufacturing Solution for High-Volume Production Fuels Substantial Price Reductions for EPX 82, EPU 41, and RPU 70

Carbon (www.carbon3d.com), a Silicon Valley-based digital 3D Manufacturing company, today announced a further set of price reductions for its most widely-used resins, expanding upon the bulk discount program introduced last year. Effective today, EPX 82 (epoxy), EPU 41 (elastomeric polyurethane), and RPU 70 (rigid polyurethane) will be offered in bulk volumes at $50 per liter. This game-changing move will increase the total addressable market for large-scale digitally manufactured parts across industries, and continue to drive down costs and spur growth for the implementation of Carbon's digital manufacturing solution globally.

"The global appetite for using digital manufacturing for high-volume production is rapidly growing, as more and more manufacturers are implementing these next-gen technologies into their processes and supply chains," said Dr. Joseph DeSimone, CEO and Co-founder at Carbon. "Carbon has made digital manufacturing a reality, and the skyrocketing need for large- volume production enables us to introduce the most radical reduction of resin pricing ever. This move will also create new high-value applications and opportunities that were previously impossible, helping to transform the modest, estimated $10B 3D printing world into a multi-hundred-billion-dollar industry."

[Read Dr. Joseph DeSimone's Letter to the Manufacturing Community.]

The $50 per liter resin pricing more than fulfills Carbon's 2017 promise of getting to sub $100 per liter, when RPU 70 became the first resin offered at bulk discounts through Carbon's materials program. In response to overwhelming demand from its customers and partners, Carbon is reducing the price for:

RPU 70: a versatile, tough, and rigid material comparable to ABS;

EPX 82: a rigid, high-strength, temperature-resistant material comparable to glass-filled PBT used primarily for applications like electrical connectors;

EPU 41: a highly elastic, tear-resistant, and resilient material comparable to traditional TPU elastomers used primarily for cushioning, vibration isolation, gaskets, and seals in applications like footwear, sporting goods, robotics, prosthetics, and consumer products.

Availability

One order in one shipment for 50 or more liters of EPX 82, EPU 41, or RPU 70 will be priced at $50 per liter. One order in one shipment outside the U.S. for 50 or more liters of EPX 82 or RPU 70, pricing will be EUR €45 per liter, GBP £40 per liter, CAD $65 per liter and JP¥ 7,500 per liter. (EPU 41 is currently not available outside the U.S.) To learn more, please contact Carbon's sales team at sales@carbon3d.com.

For more information about Carbon and its wide range of digital manufacturing materials, visit Carbon's booth at Formnext (B30 in Hall 3.1) or visit www.carbon3d.com/materials.

About Carbon

Carbon's mission is to reinvent how polymer products are designed, engineered, manufactured, and delivered, toward a digital and sustainable future. Based in Silicon Valley, Carbon brings together innovations in hardware, software, and molecular science to deliver industry-leading digital manufacturing solutions. With Carbon's ground-breaking Digital Light Synthesis technology and broad family of programmable liquid resins, manufacturers can unlock new business opportunities such as mass customization, on-demand inventory, and previously impossible product designs. Carbon's solutions allow customers to build uniquely differentiated products while reducing waste and speeding time to market. To learn more, visit www.carbon3d.com.

Connect with Carbon:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Carbon

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Carbon

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrintCarbon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Carbon

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005126/en/

Contacts:

Burson Cohn Wolfe

Ty Achilles

ty.achilles@cohnwolfe.com

or

Carbon

Sarah Tolle

stolle@carbon3d.com