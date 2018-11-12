Dario Forte to Cut Through the Hype with Real World Examples of How Security Automation and Orchestration Addresses Shortage of Skilled Experts

DFLabs, the award winning Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) vendor, today announced that its founder and CEO will present a session on how security automation enables SOCs (Security Operations Centers) to address the cybersecurity skills gap at Black Hat Europe 2018. DFLabs will also demonstrate its IncMan SOAR product at Booth #1008.

WHO: Dario Forte, founder and CEO of DFLabs, is a security incident response expert who has worked in Italian law enforcement and intelligence, and collaborated with US agencies on fraud and cybercrime investigations. He has co-authored several ISO Standards on incident investigation, digital forensic risk, and security incident management and response. He is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Milan and has presented to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, World Bank, NASA and IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force). WHAT: According to a recent report by non-profit association (ISC)², 63% of businesses are lacking the cyber security skills to keep threats at bay and 59% say their organization is at extreme or moderate risk due to cybersecurity staff shortage. Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology, despite industry hype, can help SOC teams do more, with less. In this presentation, "The Truth About SOC Automation: Use Cases and Success Stories," Dario will present real world examples of how SOAR can automate many repetitive tasks and capture security expertise to enable SOCs to handle more incidents, more quickly with the same resources. He will explain where automation works best, pitfalls to avoid and best practices for incident response. WHEN: Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 11:35 to 12:00 WHERE: Black Hat Europe 2018, ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London, in Business Hall Theater A HOW: To schedule an in-person meeting at the conference or a phone conversation with Dario Forte, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 781.237.0341. More info or to register: https://www.blackhat.com/eu-18/.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is an award-winning and recognized global leader in security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan SOAR, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in Europe, North America, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

