CRUZANI, Inc.: CRUZANI'S Recipe Food Co. Increases Revenue with Extended Operating Hours and Product Offerings

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2018 / CRUZANI, Inc. (OTC PINK: CZNI), www.CRUZANI.com , a global business development company focused on creating and acquiring franchise concepts, along with peripheral food-related businesses throughout the United States, Canada and global markets.

Cruzani announced today that its subsidiary Recipe Food Co. will expand its operating hours to include, Lunch, Brunch and Dinner Service now that they are approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for their liquor license.

The granting of the liquor license enables now allows Recipe Food Co. to serve a more robust and profitable dinner service. The company projects that this will more than double the Recipe Food Co. revenues in the coming months.

Guests will experience Recipe Food Co.'s customized wine list, curated cocktails and a selection of locally brewed Craft Beer and Cider. They are already collaborating with Makers Mark Bourbon Whiskey for a Holiday themed Brunch in December.

Dee Gibson owner of Recipe Food Co. sums up these recent developments as follows "I am so excited to have our clientele see what we can create with our specialized cocktails and full bar menu. I love to put unexpected twists on traditional items and also design some signature Recipe Food Co. syrups and tinctures that are made without refined sugars. I have already planned to work with some significant alcohol brands on customized events in the restaurant and with our catering division. Having many revenue generating streams allows us to grow quickly and establish a name for ourselves in Toronto's Dining District."

CRUZANI CEO, Everett Dickson, comments: "Dee is doing a fantastic job growing the revenue base at Recipe Food Co. and exceeding all of our expectations. This final quarter of 2018 is going to be a significant showing for our newest acquisition."

About CRUZANI, Inc.

CRUZANI Inc., formerly US Highland, Inc., is a franchise development company that builds and acquires popular franchise concepts, and other food related businesses, throughout the United States and International markets. Our management team selects up and coming concepts with substantial growth potential. We bring fresh innovative brands to consumers that have great potential. All of our brands are unique in nature by focusing on niche markets with untapped potential for development. CRUZANI maintains social media accounts for the purposes of SEC Fair Disclosure at www.CRUZANI.com/Cruzani-CEO-Blog , https://twitter.com/CruzaniCEO and https://www.facebook.com/Cruzani-2216678448562308

