According to the latest quarterly research from Strategy Analytics, global smart speaker shipments grew an astonishing 197% year-over-year to reach a record 22.7 million units in Q3 2018 putting the market on track to surpass 100 million units in use during the final quarter of the year. Amazon remained the number one ranked vendor in Q3 with 32% share followed by Google at 23% share. China's Baidu was the biggest mover in the quarter increasing its share from just 1% in Q2 2018 to 8% in Q3 2018. Baidu has joined Alibaba and Xiaomi in a three-way battle for leadership of the fledging smart speaker market in China.

David Watkins, Director at Strategy Analytics commented that "Consumer appetite for voice activated smart speakers and screens continues to soar and we expect global shipments to reach close to 90 million in 2018. China has rapidly emerged this year as the second largest market for smart speakers after the USA and we are forecasting a twelve-fold annual increase in Chinese shipments for 2018. While the smart speaker market in North America and Europe is primarily a two horse race, a three way battle is now emerging in China as Baidu significantly ramped up shipments in Q3 following the launch of its first entry-level smart speaker in June. Low prices and heavy discounting has been a key driver of growth for Alibaba and Xiaomi in China and so Baidu's move makes clear its ambition to rapidly scale is DuerOS voice platform in the home."

David Mercer, Vice President at Strategy Analytics added, "The number of smart speakers in use globally will crash through the 100 million unit barrier this month and exceed 125 million by the end of the year. The market has reached this key milestone faster than pretty much any other consumer technology device to have launched over the past decade. Our extensive consumer research shows that voice-first products have well and truly dropped any gimmick status they may have had and are becoming a permanent fixture in many homes."

A complimentary report highlighting the key findings of Strategy Analytics' recent consumer survey of early smart speaker adopters is available here: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/devices/connected-home/smart-speakers-and-screens/reports/report-detail/understanding-early-smart-speaker-adopters

