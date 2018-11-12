Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their market segmentation strategy for a sporting goods store. The client is one of the most renowned sporting goods retailers with over 15,000+ retail outlets situated in different countries. Based in France, the client is one of the largest retailers of sporting goods in the world. With the increasing competition in the market, the client realized the need for a strong targeted marketing approach and a better market segmentation strategy to cater to the needs of the global customer base. So, the primary aim of the client was to develop a robust strategy that could meet their end business goals and objectives.

At present, running a business successfully requires a detailed analysis of the market to understand the needs of customers. Market segmentation helps in doing so by effectively understanding customer behavior and carrying out marketing strategies in a systematic way. A specific market segmentation strategy helps organizations in dividing their customers into sub-groups based on certain characteristics. This helps in implementing strategies that suit the needs of different focus groups.

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti Research, "Market segmentation is a process which involves understanding different strategies of segmenting a market. There are five types of market segmentation i.e., geographic segmentation, demographic segmentation, firmographic segmentation, psychographic segmentation, and behavioral segmentation."

Infiniti Research's market segmentation strategy helped the client to focus on their high profit segments such as product development, resource allocation, and marketing efforts, which subsequently increased the number of new customers. They were able to develop subsets of the market based on market needs, demographics, psychographic, and other behavioral criteria. Moreover, with the help of data collected from over 500 primary and secondary channels, the sporting goods store received better insights on the product, pricing, promotion, and place.

This market segmentation strategy helped the client to:

Multiply its service and marketing efficiency.

Focus on key customer segments to bolster growth and profitability.

This market segmentation strategy offered predictive insights on:

Identifying underserved market segments.

Improving its core competencies.

