Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2018) - Great Atlantic Resources' (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH01) announced that its optionee, Fort St. James Nickel Corp (TSXV:FTJ), has completed the 2018 diamond drilling program at the Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - Rare Earth Element (REE) Property.

The Porcupine property, which cover approximately 2,830 hectares, is located approximately 50 kilometres west of the city of Miramichi, in central New Brunswick, Canada. Access is excellent with logging roads transecting the property.

Four shallow drill holes were completed, for a total of 227 meters, in the central region of the property targeting an area of base metal and silver mineralization previously discovered by Great Atlantic. The 2018 diamond drill program tested under a mineralized zone exposed in a 2012 trench (Line 4W Trench) by Great Atlantic, where a one-meter channel sample collected from this zone in 2012 was reported to return 5.48% zinc and 1.08% lead.

A qualified person has not verified this data as the sample location is no longer evident in the trench, although lead, zinc and copper sulfide mineralization in stringers/veins in volcanic rocks within this approximately 25 meter long east-west trending trench was verified by a qualified person.

A boulder sample collected during 2012 in an adjacent trench (Line 3W Trench) was reported to return 20.7% lead, 6.89% zinc, 2.04% copper and 122 grams per tonne silver, although a qualified person has not verified these boulders/data as this trench has been reclaimed.

Each of the 2018 diamond drill holes intersected local, near-surface base metal sulfide mineralization, occurring as disseminations in host rock and in veinlets/veins. Drill core samples are currently being cut for multi-element analysis.

The Porcupine Property occurs within the Miramichi terrane which trends northeast-southwest through New Brunswick. The Miramichi terrane hosts numerous volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits in northeast New Brunswick in the famous Bathurst Camp. Many of these deposits were mined, including the historic Heath Steele Mine, located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of the Porcupine Property.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.greatatlanticresources.com.

