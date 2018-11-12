Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2018) - Sego Resources (TSXV: SGZ) will be starting its Phase II diamond drill program on November 10th, 2018 at its 100% Miner Mountain alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project in British Columbia. The 2,056 hectare project is located near mining friendly Princeton, British Columbia, just 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine, operated by the Copper Mountain Mining company.

The claims cover an extensive, well-altered porphyry system containing excellent copper-gold grades, located along the same regional fault as the Copper Mountain mine.

The purpose of the Phase I drill program was to determine the continuity, extent, and direction of previously understood mineralized fault systems, which are assumed to run in an east-west direction and plan a much larger scale exploration program to expand and enhance mineralization at the project. An east-west line of diamond drill holes was drilled to determine mineralized fault directions and to locate the south edge of the Cuba Zone IP chargeability anomaly.

The results showed the presence of copper mineralization continuing all the way to the south edge of the IP chargeability high. With hole 18-32, not only did gold mineralization occurred right near surface, but it also occurred deeper within the chargeability zone. 0.53 grams per tonne gold were reported from 0 to 26 metres, with 0.45 grams per tonne gold also reported from 35 to 50 metres, along with copper and silver. In addition, at a core depth of 107 metres, approximately 60 metres below surface, copper assays yielded 6 metres of 0.40% copper along with gold and silver, and also 3 metres of 0.865% copper with gold and silver values.

As a result of scientific knowledge gained from the Phase 1-2018 drill program, the company conducted a revised mapping program to understand the opportunities of the Miner Mountain system within the Nicola volcanic environment.

More than 150 rock samples were also collected and slabbed with 11 samples further examined utilizing a potassium feldspar staining method and a microscopic thin section study. The results from these studies identified both microdiorite intrusive rock and quartz feldspar porphyry intrusive in the area of the planned Phase II drill program.

The mineralization in the Cuba Zone extends southeast towards the new Phase II-2018 target area, which encloses the shoulder of a broad chargeability high and porphyritic intrusions on the edges of that target area. The extrapolation of structures from the Phase I-2018 programme to the Phase II-2018 target area, along with the indications of intrusions could be interpreted to be the peripheral signature of a porphyry system that is covered by overburden.

Sego expects to drill approximately 1,000 metres into the Phase II-2018 target area and explore the Induced Polarization high chargeability zone, which is approximately 750 metres by 300 metres in area. Sego has a 5 year area-based permit to drill and explore the Miner Mountain Project, where the ease of access and limited snowfall has made year-round drilling viable.

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO, stated: "The new identification of a quartz feldspar porphyry intrusive on the edge of a known IP chargeability high that is co-incident with a magnetic low, is very exciting to Sego. In particular, Sego sees new exciting progress when we extrapolate the structures and mineralization found in our Phase I-2018 drilling program and all of the accumulated successful work done by Sego in previous years."

The company has an excellent working relationship with the local community and First Nations and has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, on whose Tradition Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated.

