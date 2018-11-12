Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2018) - BeWhere(TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF)("BeWhere" or the "Company") an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) asset tracking solutions provider, is pleased to announced the official launch of its Mobile-IoT ("M-IoT") solution on Bell's LTE-M network with ArionTech, a leader in GPS Tracking and telematics solutions.

With over 50,000 live activations and a customer base of more than 2,500 clients, ArionTech provides industry leading hardware and software solutions for vehicle and asset tracking, fleet management, compliance, data analysis, safety reporting and remote security monitoring. Designed, developed and manufactured in Canada, ArionTech is serving its clients with a 10-year track record in the industry.

ArionTech has placed an initial order of 2,000 BeSol M-IoT sensors following initial testing of these new devices through a number of pilots in Canada. Additional orders expected in December 2018 and throughout FY2019.

"This partnership with ArionTech takes place shortly after the launch of the LTE-M network in Canada by Bell; and is the second one we announced in a few days. This shows that the demand for our low-cost sophisticated solution in the fleet management industry is already getting a lot of traction," says Owen Moore, CEO of BeWhere. "We expect a growing demand as the product starts being marketed by our various partners, which will help us grow and become a game-changer for the asset tracking industry."

"We have been looking for a cost-effective and a reliable trailer tracking solution for a number of years, but all existing technologies were cost prohibitive," says Raman Dhindsa VP, ArionTech. "We discovered BeWhere through our relationship with Bell; and since the initial successful pilots, we were awaiting the official launch of the LTE-M network to be able to roll-out BeWhere's M-IoT solution to our clients. We are very pleased that this day has come and look forward to implementing this asset tracking solution widely as an ideal add-on to our fleet management services."

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is an Industrial Internet of Things ("IIOT") solutions company that designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on non-powered fixed and movable assets, as well as monitor environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. BeWhere' solutions are cutting edge, using the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) and offering customers low-cost sophisticated technology to implement a new level of visibility to their businesses.

BeWhere sells its products through a worldwide network of distribution and technology companies. BeWhere has secured distribution agreements and technology partnerships with a large roster of companies including major telecommunications providers, leading vehicle telematics providers and logistic and supply chain management solution providers.

About ArionTech

For more than 10 years, ArionTech has helped businesses across North America to improve the fleet efficiency, fleet monitoring, safety and business intelligence. ArionTech is a dynamic leader in GPS fleet management products and services. Our outstanding skills strengthened our commitment in delivering the best fleet management platform in the market.

Trucking knowledge topped with modern technology has given ArionTech a better edge than the existing related products in the market. Our vision "Driving beyond imagination" defines our strength of developing highly efficient products at affordable price.

Not only trucking industry, ArionTech have established the name in Medical and Cannabis industry by developing managements systems.

