

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump and Rick Scott, the Republican candidate for Florida Senate seat, have alleged electoral fraud as a machine recount of votes has been ordered for state governor and senator following Tuesday's closely fought mid-term elections.



Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner ordered the recount after the leading candidates' lead, as per unofficial results in both races, had fallen below a margin of 0.5 percent.



In the race for Florida's Senate seat, unofficial results revealed the state's Republican Governor Rick Scott's lead has dwindled to 0.15 percent over incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson.



Scott's lead over Nelson has narrowed since election night as pro-Democrat counties continued to report additional numbers.



Scott claimed that he won the election, and told Fox News Sunday that Sen. Nelson is trying to commit fraud to steal victory from him.



Scott's election campaign team said it has filed emergency motions and complaints in Broward and Palm Beach counties to protect the security of ballots and the ongoing recount process.



In the Florida gubernatorial, even after Democrat Andrew Gillum conceded defeat, the Republican candidate Ron DeSantis' lead narrowed to 0.41 percent.



President Trump, who earlier accused Democrats of trying to 'steal two big elections in Florida,' demanded that the Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis.



He alleged, 'Large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged.' An honest vote count is no longer possible as ballots were 'massively infected,' according to him. 'Must go with Election Night (lead),' he said on Twitter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX