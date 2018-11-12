Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

12 November 2018

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Update

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that on 12 November 2018 the Group closed a EUR19.5 million fixed rate whole loan secured by a mixed-use office and hotel property located in Madrid, Spain. The financing has been primarily provided in the form of an initial advance along with a smaller capex facility to support the borrower's value-enhancing, light capex initiatives. The loan term is 5 years, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy.

The Group has now invested in five Spanish loans with a total commitment of approximately EUR182 million, and alongside the UK and Ireland, Spain remains one of the Group's top target markets for further investment opportunities.

Following the investment, the Group has approximately GBP52 million drawings on its credit facilities net of cash.

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

