The German vehicle leasing industry is experiencing positive growth due to improvements in employment and wage growth, fuelled by a trade-driven economy.

Company car registrations are expected to increase, recording a CAGR of 1.9% for the next five years, as employees continue to the prefer salary sacrifice model to fund their cars.

As the government declares policies against polluting diesel vehicles and promotes EVs through subsidies, fleet managers are increasingly opting for petrol-powered vehicles, EVs, and hybrids.

Given the high residual risks associated with such vehicles, leasing proves to be a viable car finance option. This makes fleet managers increasingly interested in new mobility models citing cost and environmental concerns.

Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing number of challenges faced by companies with regard to their mobility needs. Amongst others, these include challenges associated with vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling.

Businesses in the present market conditions are focussed on their core products/services and seek to outsource all other support activities.

Mobility is a significant department-starting from fleet purchase to remarketing at a competitive price-and for each of the segments in the value chain unless an expert team is on the job, issues such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up.

Leasing the fleet enables hassle-free mobility, on-demand mobility, and fleet after service facilities, amongst other benefits. This has driven the growth of the leasing market, given it a structure, and regulated the ecosystem.

Study Coverage

This study sheds light on the market size across passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and fleet and company car (true fleet) segments. The company car segment is discussed in detail, with a focus on the actual development and the growth potential of a financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase.

The analysis takes into account historical data and current market conditions and insights and opinions from market participants to provide a five-year outlook on growth opportunities (over the 2017-2022 period).

In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for both new registrations and portfolio, the study provides actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing service providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year, 2017.

The evolution of any industry depends on factors such as transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation in mobility solutions, such as rental, carsharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrain. The study covers these evolutionary trends that are expected to shape the market.

For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, interest lies in the growth opportunities that they need to look at and leverage and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success.

Overall, the study provides a 360 degree understanding of the leasing space (region-specific) and offers a detailed account on the key trends, market overview, and outlook.

