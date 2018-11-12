The "European Solar Power Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following a significant drop in capacity addition in 2016, the European solar PV industry staged a recovery in 2017 by adding 8.6 GW solar capacity. The region is expected to add 16.5 GW by 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The European solar market generated 9.64 billion in 2017. It is expected to perform well in 2018 and generate revenue of 11.7 billion, increasing by 23.3% over the previous year.

Continuing declines in solar PV costs, re-modelled support schemes and regulations, and energy storage alternatives are the key drivers for the market. Self-funding, power purchase agreements (PPAs) and leasing will remain the main financing models in EU countries. New business models such as on-site direct wire mini PPAs will be used to overcome regulatory barriers.

The research methodology adopted is a combination of primary and secondary research. Secondary research involves desk-based research. Primary research involves interaction with market participants and getting their perspective and feedback on our analysis.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the European solar power market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

Will these companies, products and applications continue to exist?

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the solar power market?

Are the technologies offered today meeting customer needs or are additional development needed?

How are the growth trends for solar power different in developed and developing markets?

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

CEO's Perspective

Associated Multimedia and Related Research

2. Market Overview

Market Scope

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints Solar Power Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends Solar Power Market

Forecast Assumptions

Pricing Analysis

Business and Financial Models

Europe

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Project Type

Percent Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Key Solar Power Market Participants

5. Country Profiles

Country Profile Austria

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Project Type

Country Profile Switzerland

Country Profile Belgium

Country Profile Germany

Country Profile Italy

Country Profile The United Kingdom

Country Profile France

Country Profile Spain

Country Profile Turkey

Country Profile The Netherlands

Country Profile Nordic Countries

Country Profile Rest of Europe

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 Mergers and Acquisitions

Growth Opportunity 2 Expand Offerings to Include Residential and C&I Storage

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. The Last Word

The Last Word 3 Big Predictions

