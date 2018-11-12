The "European Solar Power Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Following a significant drop in capacity addition in 2016, the European solar PV industry staged a recovery in 2017 by adding 8.6 GW solar capacity. The region is expected to add 16.5 GW by 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 8.4%.
The European solar market generated 9.64 billion in 2017. It is expected to perform well in 2018 and generate revenue of 11.7 billion, increasing by 23.3% over the previous year.
Continuing declines in solar PV costs, re-modelled support schemes and regulations, and energy storage alternatives are the key drivers for the market. Self-funding, power purchase agreements (PPAs) and leasing will remain the main financing models in EU countries. New business models such as on-site direct wire mini PPAs will be used to overcome regulatory barriers.
The research methodology adopted is a combination of primary and secondary research. Secondary research involves desk-based research. Primary research involves interaction with market participants and getting their perspective and feedback on our analysis.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the European solar power market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?
- Will these companies, products and applications continue to exist?
- What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the solar power market?
- Are the technologies offered today meeting customer needs or are additional development needed?
- How are the growth trends for solar power different in developed and developing markets?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- CEO's Perspective
- Associated Multimedia and Related Research
2. Market Overview
- Market Scope
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints Solar Power Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends Solar Power Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Pricing Analysis
- Business and Financial Models
- Europe
- Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Project Type
- Percent Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Key Solar Power Market Participants
5. Country Profiles
- Country Profile Austria
- Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Project Type
- Country Profile Switzerland
- Country Profile Belgium
- Country Profile Germany
- Country Profile Italy
- Country Profile The United Kingdom
- Country Profile France
- Country Profile Spain
- Country Profile Turkey
- Country Profile The Netherlands
- Country Profile Nordic Countries
- Country Profile Rest of Europe
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 Mergers and Acquisitions
- Growth Opportunity 2 Expand Offerings to Include Residential and C&I Storage
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. The Last Word
- The Last Word 3 Big Predictions
