Technavio analysts forecast the global agricultural threshers market to grow at a CAGR close to 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing focus on agricultural mechanization is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global agricultural threshers market 2018-2022. The productivity and quality of grain crops have a direct relationship with the proper utilization of agricultural implements such as agricultural threshers. Agricultural mechanization helps improve the timeliness of operations and production compared with manual operations.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global agricultural threshers market is the government support in various countries to increase grain yield:

Global agricultural threshers market: Rising focus on reducing labor cost for post-harvesting

Manual threshing of the crop is highly labor intensive, and the overall expenditure for threshing can increase with the rise in labor costs. The increase in the wages of agricultural labors in many developing economies also increases the demand for agricultural implements such as threshers. For instance, in March 2017, the minimum wages of agricultural labors increased by around 40% in Telangana state, India, compared with the minimum wages in 2016. Such an increase in labor wages may decrease the overall profitability of farmers. So, farmers in such region can overcome the issues associated with an increase in labor wages by reducing the labor force.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Agricultural threshers are available with a pedal or motor operated version. The portability of this equipment serves as a feasible option for the farmers to increase the quality of threshing, reduce crop loss, and save time. It also helps farmers avoid the dependence on labors for threshing manually."

Global agricultural threshers market: Segmentation analysis

The global agricultural threshers market research report provides market segmentation by product (multi-crop threshers and single crop thresher), by technology (axial flow threshers and pedal-operated threshers), by cylinders, and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The multi-crop threshers segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 67% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 44% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. Many countries in APAC have a large number of smallholder farms. The increasing focus on agricultural mechanization in such farms significantly contributed to the region's largest market share in 2017.

