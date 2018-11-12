A team of researchers from Germany's Martin Luther University Halle Wittenberg has developed a new approach to perovskite cell production, which they say could result in better stability and longer lifetimes. The team also made detailed observation of the perovskite's formation and decay, which could help to inform further research into high performance solar cells.Scientists at the Martin Luther University Halle Wittenberg have investigated a new process for perovskite cell production, which they say could allow for creation of perovskite thin film layers with better long-term stability than ...

