Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD) announced that a scientist in the PPD Laboratories biomarker lab in Richmond, Virginia, has received industry recognition for her bioanalysis expertise. Jing Tu has been selected as the 2018 winner of the Bioanalysis Rising Star Award, selected from among 30 nominees across the globe.

PPD Laboratories' biomarker labs, with locations also in Kentucky, Belgium, China and Singapore, feature state-of-the-art instrumentation and are integrated with the company's bioanalytical and central labs, enabling customized development solutions to help clients shape their biomarker strategies.

"At PPD, our culture of being game-changers and delivering operational excellence enables us to best support our clients' needs," said Patrick Bennett, vice president of PPD Laboratories. "Jing exemplifies that focus on excellence through the multiple scientific contributions she has made in the field. We are committed to being an employer of choice for the industry's top talent to continue providing our clients with the expertise they depend on to effectively advance their important research programs."

The award recognizes and promotes the work of the most promising early-career scientists in the field of bioanalysis and is awarded annually by Bioanalysis Zone, an online resource for the bioanalytical community, and Bioanalysis, a leading international journal covering the latest scientific, technical and regulatory developments relevant to bioanalysts. Tu will present her work at the European Bioanalysis Forum 11th Open Symposium in Barcelona, Spain, on November 22.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our clients and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 47 countries and approximately 20,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help clients and partners bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppdi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005478/en/

Contacts:

PPD

Media:

Randy Buckwalter, +1-919-456-4425

randy.buckwalter@ppdi.com

or

Investors:

Nate Speicher, +1-910-558-6783

nate.speicher@ppdi.com