The Brexit vote on 23 June 2016 is considered by many the beginning of UK's slowdown in the world economy. By what is considered to be the UK shooting itself in the foot, the UK has to construct an exit plan that will enable it to leave the European Union without causing further damage to its economy.

This study talks about what the potential scenarios could be, leading up to the UK exiting the EU. These are considered as:

Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)

No deal (bringing in WTO tariffs)

Soft Brexit, also known as Chequers terms

The study talks about what each of these trade agreements means to the UK in terms of duties on goods and services, effects on labour, customs checks, and procurement.

It further analyses what each of these deals would mean to the automotive industry in the UK, and also in the EU considering that it is the UK's single largest export market. It compares between the three scenarios mentioned in terms of:

Changes in certification due to different EU and UK regulations

Customs inspection now that there will be a border

Rules of origin of both parts and vehicles

To fully understand how Brexit is going to impact the UK automotive market, different scenarios are presented:

New car registrations: given that the best-selling and most of the vehicles sold in the UK are made in the EU, how will the aforementioned scenarios impact this? Is there going to be any future change in terms of sales in terms of rebounding?

Production: how are new tariffs, either under the hard or soft Brexit deals going to impact production in the UK, of cars, commercial vehicles and parts? The report talks about what the changes are going to be in terms of labour in the market, considering that a significant portion of it comes from the EU mainland.

Investment: the UK was considered to be a choice for strategic and safe investments, both in terms of production and development. Now that it is going to be separate from the EU, what does this do to the economy and how much is the investment going to decrease going forward?

The report also details the impact Brexit is going to have on the automotive aftermarket industry. Given the huge amount of parts and services that are both imported and exported between the UK and the EU, a soft Brexit deal is critical to the continued successful functioning of this trade.

The report also discusses how much this is going to cost the end customer and businesses in the aftermarket trade, especially suppliers who manufacture the parts and installers that service end customers vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Implications of Brexit

Market Opportunity Analysis

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology and Segmentation

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Potential Brexit Scenarios and Transition Out of EU

The Brexit Timeline

6 Brexit Political Possibilities

Likely and Unlikely Brexit Scenarios

Brexit Scenarios CETA/CETA Plus Scenario

Brexit Scenarios No Deal (WTO) Scenario

Brexit Scenarios Soft Brexit (Chequers) Scenario

Summary of Brexit Scenarios

Brexit Scenario-Based Economic Impact on the Automotive Industry

Transition Period Introduction

Transition Period Impact

4. Impact on the Industry

Automotive Trade Between UK and EU

Snapshot of UK and EU Automotive Trade Balances

Implications of Brexit

Total UK Vehicle Parc

Impact of Brexit on New Car Sales

Impact of Brexit on Vehicle Production

UK's Substantial Vehicle Manufacturing

Commercial Vehicle Production

Automotive Industry Investment Post-Brexit

UK Aftermarket and EU Trade

Impact of Brexit on the Aftermarket Industry

5. Mitigation Strategies

Automotive Brexit Mitigation Strategies

Mitigation Strategies for OEMs and Suppliers

Market Opportunity Analysis

6. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions

7. Growth Opportunity and company to Action

Growth Opportunities Emerging from Brexit

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

9. Appendix

